Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,361 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

