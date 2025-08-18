Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,618 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrodinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

