Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,654 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:WWW opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

