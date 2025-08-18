Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,841 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. $FL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 174,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,346 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $5,473,000.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:FL opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

