Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,195 Shares of Paramount Global $PARA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,879,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,359 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Paramount Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,601,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

