Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,688 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

