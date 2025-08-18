Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 931 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $33,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,770.20. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

