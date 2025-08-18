Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 453.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

