Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.
