MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of MGTX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 415.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 853,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,768.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $378,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,361,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,019.51. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

