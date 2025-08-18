Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $52,139,740.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,964,313 shares in the company, valued at $390,185,356.46. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $69.95.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury Systems
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.