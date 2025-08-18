Merus N.V. $MRUS Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 324.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Merus were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. Merus N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

