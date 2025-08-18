MFS HI YLD $CMU Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of MFS HI YLD (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MFS HI YLD were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MFS HI YLD during the first quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of MFS HI YLD by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS HI YLD during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MFS HI YLD by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS HI YLD by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS HI YLD Stock Performance

MFS HI YLD stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. MFS HI YLD has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $3.70.

MFS HI YLD Dividend Announcement

MFS HI YLD Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

