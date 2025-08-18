Middlesex Water Company $MSEX Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $52.98 on Monday. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
