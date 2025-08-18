Middlesex Water Company $MSEX Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $52.98 on Monday. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.