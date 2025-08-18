Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Financial Comparison

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Miller Industries 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and Miller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.6250, indicating a potential upside of 846.97%. Miller Industries has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -760.65% -186.76% -73.89% Miller Industries 4.35% 10.48% 6.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Miller Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $6.62 million 2.36 -$101.79 million ($99.75) -0.02 Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.39 $63.49 million $3.66 11.74

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

