Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.