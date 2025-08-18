Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

