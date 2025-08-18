Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) and Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ) Head to Head Comparison

Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Mitsubishi Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nikola alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Mitsubishi Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mitsubishi Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28,471.43%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Mitsubishi Motors.

This table compares Nikola and Mitsubishi Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $35.84 million 0.04 -$966.28 million ($14.26) 0.00 Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.7353 0.02

Mitsubishi Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Mitsubishi Motors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Mitsubishi Motors

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. It is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.