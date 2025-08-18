Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $248.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.