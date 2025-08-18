Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mobile Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Infrastructure will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 24,296,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

