Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Mobilicom Stock Down 7.7%

MOB stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Mobilicom has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mobilicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobilicom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 639,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobilicom during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

