Molecular Partners (MOLN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its H1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Molecular Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

