Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $198.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.57. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 199.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

