Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALMS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Alumis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALMS

Alumis Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Alumis has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.