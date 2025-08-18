Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.1%

MUR stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

