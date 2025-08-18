NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NSSC opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. NAPCO Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of NAPCO Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,561,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 383.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 132,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

