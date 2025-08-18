National Bank Financial Comments on Stantec FY2025 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STN

Stantec Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:STN opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stantec by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,131,000 after buying an additional 964,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 82.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,449,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,871,000 after buying an additional 1,558,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stantec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after buying an additional 542,305 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.