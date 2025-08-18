National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,582 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 580,424 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,132,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 554,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 447,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.