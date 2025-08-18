National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,525 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF $CHIQ

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 2,508.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.87 on Monday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

