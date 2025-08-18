National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 510 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA VV opened at $297.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $298.36.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
