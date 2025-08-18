National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 510 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $297.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $298.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.