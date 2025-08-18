National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Solitario Resources Corp. $XPL

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.31% of Solitario Resources worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Solitario Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 470,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.41.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

