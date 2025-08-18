National Bank of Canada FI Buys 339 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,032,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 21.4%

VSGX stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.