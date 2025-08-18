National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,676 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,407.60. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,866 shares of company stock valued at $553,083 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

