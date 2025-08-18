National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,171 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

