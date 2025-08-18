National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

