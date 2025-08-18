National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,342,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 922,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

