National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Telus Digital $TIXT

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Telus Digital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telus Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Telus Digital Price Performance

Shares of Telus Digital stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Telus Digital has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $711.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Telus Digital

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

