National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $18,048,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,273,034 shares of company stock valued at $66,425,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

