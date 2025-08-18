National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $7.15 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $229,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 486,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,436.88. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,202,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,096.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

