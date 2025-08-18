National Bank of Canada FI Has $142,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 561,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 446,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 326,194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,868,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

