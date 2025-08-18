National Bank of Canada FI Has $157,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ambev were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 0.9%

ABEV opened at $2.20 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Ambev Increases Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

