National Bank of Canada FI Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.4% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 572,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 419,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs
In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
