National Bank of Canada FI Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.4% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 572,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 419,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.