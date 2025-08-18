National Bank of Canada FI Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.05 and a beta of 2.95.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $3,236,865.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,425,385.54. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,919.96. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

