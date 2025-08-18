National Bank of Canada FI Has $207,000 Stock Position in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,247 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 403,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray Brands ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

