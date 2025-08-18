National Bank of Canada FI Has $254,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $299,980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,139,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,339,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,721 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

SOFI opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

