National Bank of Canada FI Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 13,775.0% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.