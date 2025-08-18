National Bank of Canada FI Has $276,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 0.0%

ILMN opened at $100.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.