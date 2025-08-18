National Bank of Canada FI Has $287,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $906.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

