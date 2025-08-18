National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $430,085,957. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

