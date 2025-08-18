National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $137.41 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

