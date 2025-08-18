National Bank of Canada FI Invests $212,000 in iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 980.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

